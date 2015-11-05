Watch Jason Derulo Sing Opera During Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

We know James Corden is a lot of fun in a car and he proved it once again when hip-hop sensation Jason Derulo joined him for a session of Carpool Karoake.

Derulo showcased several of his big hits but also revealed a few interesting facts about himself. First of all, he didn't get in until 6 a.m. from a night out at a club. When Corden asked how he managed to look so fresh faced, Derulo simply said "Coffee." "How many?" asked Corden. "I'm Gucci with one," said Derulo, which he explained means "I'm good" (although Corden points out that it really doesn't).

Next, they sang "Talk Dirty" together and the subject of Derulo's bed came up. It turns out he has a round bed! Cordon was most perplexed by where one would buy sheets for this shape of bed—and Derulo wasn't much help. "I don't know where they bought them," he said. "I don't really go sheet shopping. I've never been sheet shopping."

Corden then brought up the fact that Derulo is a trained Broadway and opera singer. "I studied classical music my whole life," Derulo said and then proceeded to offer a taste of his operatic vocals. Cordon suggested he release the first opera hip-hop album, but Derulo wasn't into the idea.

Click the video above to watch the duo's fun road trip in its entirety!