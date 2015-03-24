Watch January Jones Pie Jimmy Fallon and Bubba Watson in the Face

If you're a guest on The Tonight Show and you play a game with Jimmy Fallon, there's a good chance you're going to leave much messier than when you arrived—unless you're like January Jones and you take the smart approach of being the one to help make the mess. Case in point: The actress stopped by the show on Monday night and participated in the new game Pie Golf, but instead of being on the receiving end of a pie to the face, she was the one doling out the desserts.

RELATED: January Jones and the Best Celebrity Instagrams From the Weekend

Fallon and golf pro Bubba Watson (wearing his Masters Tournament green jacket and all) played the game, and whenever one of them swung his club and hit the target, the Mad Men star got to hit the opponent with a pie. Jones, who wore a smashing multi-colored frock during her appearance, exclaimed, "This is my favorite game I've ever played."

The host ultimately lost to Watson, but the real winner here was Jones for staying impeccable during a game in which the main ingredient is whipped cream.

Watch Jimmy Fallon, Bubba Watson, and January Jones Play Tonight Show Pie Golf by clicking on the video above!

PHOTOS: The Women of Mad Men Channel Their Characters on the Red Carpet