Watch Janet Jackson Slay in Her New "Dammn Baby" Music Video

What’s old is new again, thanks to Janet Jackson’s just-released music video for “Dammn Baby.”

The soon-to-be 50-year-old pop icon dropped the minutes-long clip on Wednesday and the results appear to offer a slight nod to her 1989 hit “Rhythm Nation.” In the black-and-white video, Jackson naturally takes the spotlight in front of nine dancers who together put the capital W in wooork.

As it progresses, she rocks her bouncy, oversize curls and struts up and down a precisely lit studio wearing a military-style coat with Latex detailing and matching boots. She also throws in a black choker for good measure, which complements her youthful complexion, one that glows just as bright as that of any 20-something.

The new project comes amidst multiple reports that the singer, who recently postponed her Unbreakable world tour to plan a family, is pregnant with husband Wissam Al Mana. And while the beauty herself has not confirmed the momentous news herself, one thing is clear: She’s still got it.