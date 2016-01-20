Watch Jane Lynch Rap Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda"

Last week when Adele showed off her hidden rapping skills by breaking out into Nicki Minaj's "Monster" during The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, she wowed the world—including the rapper herself. However, the "Hello" singer may have some celebrity competition in the form of Jane Lynch, who has incorporated Minaj's "Anaconda" into her cabaret act with Kate Flannery [Meredith on The Office.]

"We do a variety of things," she told host James Corden on Tuesday's The Late Late Show. "We do showtunes and we do Irving Berlin stuff, we do some original stuff—and it goes on for about an hour and it's a lot of fun and we've been traveling all over the country."

As for her favorite thing to do on stage: The former Glee star likes to rap. "We do Nicki Minaj in three-part harmony. We do 'Anaconda,'" she said. Although the actress didn't get fellow guests Carrie Brownstein and Joel Edgerton to accompany her on the harmonies, Lynch did bust out a couple impressive verses!

Minaj tweeted that she cried when she saw Adele rap her song—we'll have to see what she thinks of Lynch's performance!

Watch the Angel from Hell star rap Minaj's "Anaconda" in the video at top.