Watch Jane Fonda Hilariously Reveal "True Facts of Truth"

Did you know that Albert Einstein’s mustache was fake and that he bought it at Party City? Or that the Pep Boys mascots aren't actually brothers, but lovers?

These are just a couple of the shocking truth bombs that Jimmy Fallon and Jane Fonda dropped on The Tonight Show, in a segment called "True Facts of Truth." Click the video above to watch their disembodied, floating heads tell it like it is over a soothing yoga soundtrack.

But Fonda didn't just stop by for the quirky clip: During her visit with Fallon, the creator of Jane Fonda's Original Workout also discussed the DVD re-release and the widespread influence of her classic exercise video. Watch the discussion below:

