Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Get Soaked Playing Water War with Jimmy Fallon

Jake Gyllenhaal has been through the ringer while promoting his new psychological drama Nightcrawler: First he had the daylights scared out of him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and then he got soaked on The Tonight Show. All in a day (and night's) work!

The actor faced off against Jimmy Fallon for a high-stakes, water-based game of War, in which a losing hand earns you a glass of water to the face. The first player to throw five glasses of water on their opponent wins, and gets to use a water cannon on the loser. As an understandably nervous Gyllenhaal put it, "This is weird!"

It doesn't take long for the star to get drenched (from a pitcher of water, no less), but he retaliates on Fallon almost just as quickly. The game escalates into, well, an all-out war and it pretty much comes down to the wire. Of course, no matter who loses, we all win getting to see these two guys play Water War.

