Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Get Seriously Spooked by Ellen DeGeneres

Everyone loves a little frightful fun this time of year and no one knows that better than Ellen DeGeneres. One of the prankster’s favorite pastimes is scaring celebrities during interviews on her talk show—and as with anything that involves DeGeneres, the results are nothing short of hilarious. Her latest victim? Jake Gyllenhaal.

RELATED: Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Get Soaked Playing Water War with Jimmy Fallon

When the actor stopped by on Tuesday, the two began chatting about the dark roles he’s taken on in recent years. The 33-year-old was calm, cool and collected as he went on about his career choices, when mid-sentence, a man dressed as a creepy doll popped out of the coffee table next to him. Let’s just say he did not see it coming.

Check out Gyllenhaal's priceless reaction in the video above! For even more Halloween fun, watch Ellen’s best celeb scaring moments here:

RELATED: ICYMI: Here’s Everything You Need for Halloween