Watch Jake Gyllenhaal in This Exclusive Clip from 'Demolition'

InStyle Staff
Apr 07, 2016 @ 7:51 am

See InStyle's exclusive clip from Demolition with Jake Gyllenhaal.

[MUSIC] I don't think Phil liked me that much at first. I grew up in Jersey. I didn't come from money and I puked on the ice sculpture at our engagement party. Also, he told me once I don't like you, Davis. [MUSIC] Julia was a nice girl. A good person. She worked with special needs children, she snorted when she laughed, and cried every time they showed footage of the towers falling. Other than that, I don't think I knew who she really was. [MUSIC] She always said I didn't pay attention. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

