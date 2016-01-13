Watch the Intense New Trailer for Money Monster, Starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney   

Get excited: George Clooney and Julia Roberts are returning to the big screen together. The duo is set to star in this summer's Money Monster, and the first trailer for the heart-racing political thriller was just released.

Directed by none other than Jodie Foster, the film follows Clooney's character, Lee Gates, a hot shot TV personality known as the "Wizard of Wall Street," who is taken hostage on-air during his show Money Monster by an irate investor who followed his advice to buy stock in a tech company that mysteriously crashes. Roberts plays Clooney's producer Patty Fenn, who helps him deal with the frightening takeover live.

Clooney and Roberts aren't the only big names to star in the film. Dominic West and Outlander's Caitriona Balfe are also part of the all-star lineup. Watch the trailer above to see all of the action go down, and catch Money Monster in theaters May 13.