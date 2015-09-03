Watch This Incredible Pro Surfer Ride Waves in a Dress and High Heels

Now this is impressive. Pro surfer Maud Le Car is on a mission to prove that catching a wave and being sexy are not mutually exclusive. To do so, she made a video that shows her surfing in strappy black sandals and a skin-tight little black dress.

Le Car, who is ranked 15th in the world, shows off her skills and successfully demonstrates that while she may look glamorous with her flowing blonde hair, it's her ability to surf that really makes her stand out. Watch the video above to see her ride a huge wave in heels.

RELATED: If Your Mirror Could Talk to You, What Would You Want It to Say?