Watch Iggy Azalea Take Down Her Fiancé on Lip Sync Battle

It's one thing to compete against a friend, but quite another to battle your fiancé for a championship belt, but that's exactly what Iggy Azalea did on last night's episode of Lip Sync Battle. The rapper and her basketball player beau, Nick Young, duked it out on the Spike TV show. And while it seemed slightly unfair to let Azalea, a professional musician who performs for crowds all the time, we're glad we got to witness the showdown.

Azalea kicked things off with "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus—rocked it with several intense epic hair flips—but then Young took control with "Sugar" by Maroon 5 and dished out little smack talk by saying Azalea "wasn't his sugar tonight." Ohhh, burn! (Watch the match in the above video.)

That clearly just gave Azalea the drive she needed for the second half of the competition. She performed "Freak Me" by Silk and got down and dirty with it (she made a lot of contact with the floor). Young retaliated with Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again"—complete with a pole, a bandana, and a torn off shirt. But alas, it was not enough to beat his future wife. In the end, the Australian rapper won the winner's belt, but she did tell her sweetheart he could "keep it in the man cave." Maybe all is fair in love and war. Watch them compete in the second round here:

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

