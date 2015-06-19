Watch Iggy Azalea Sing Carpool Karaoke in a Wedding Dress

For the fourth installment of James Corden’s instant classic Carpool Karaoke segment, the Late Late Show host invited Iggy Azalea to join him in a sing-along. They kicked off the ride with the Aussie’s hit “Fancy,” and then stopped at a red light where Corden pointed out a muscular jogger. “Is that attractive to you?” he asked.

“No, I like skinny tall guys. I’m going to marry one,” she answered, referring to her impending nuptials to the L.A. Lakers' Nick Young. Next they sang “Black Widow” and Corden got Azalea's permission to officiate the wedding if he got ordained (which made the host so exited that he had to pull over the car).

The show then went a bit full circle as they sang “Trouble” featuring Jennifer Hudson, since Corden once performed the song with Hudson in an automobile as well. The duo continued to drive around and discuss the wedding and Azalea revealed that her fiancé​ wants R. Kelly to perform and that Demi Lovato is one of her bridesmaids. Click the video above to watch Corden take her wedding dress shopping (and try one on himself).

