Watch Idris Elba's Luther-Themed Music Video from His New Murdah Loves John Album

Idris Elba’s lead role in Luther is so lauded, he’s even earned a Best Performance nod for next January’s Golden Globes. And while fanatics of the show love to tune in to the drama series, they can now watch and re-watch the debut music video for Elba’s John Luther-themed recording album and first single, Murdah Loves John.

Featuring Wretch 32 and Tanika, the song is an endearing portrayal of some of the main plotlines from the show, in which Elba portrays a serious crime unit detective. Though Elba himself isn’t in the video, a young boy faces gun violence and spends plenty of time preparing to defend himself while late-night scenes of weapon-wielding criminals pan from second to second. In addition to the first song from the project, Elba also lends his voice to seven other songs that together tell the story of Luther.

So does the actor, who moonlights as a DJ (he's even opened for Madonna!), have the ability to belt out head-bopping notes? Watch the video above to listen to his skills.