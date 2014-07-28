Watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 First Teaser Trailer with Jennifer Lawrence!

Your first look at Jennifer Lawrence in the next installment of The Hunger Games is finally here! The official teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 has arrived after several Capitol TV teasers and a handful of other glimpses at Comic Con—and we are thrilled to finally get a closer look at the franchise's third film.

The new trailer, titled "Our Leader the Mockingjay," puts fans in the middle of District 13's rebellion against The Capitol, with Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) pledging to join their fight. The clip also features the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as rebel leader Plutarch Heavensbee, Julianne Moore as President Alma Coin, and the swoon-worthy Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne.

Watch the teaser above to check it out for yourself. The film hits theaters November 21, which cannot come soon enough!

For more, take a look back at Jennifer Lawrence’s best looks on and off the red carpet.