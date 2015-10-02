Watch the Hunger Games Cast Reveal Their Disgusting Habits in a Hilarious Interview

It's no secret that the cast of The Hunger Games series is hilarious. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth never fail to keep us in stitches, and their latest interview with MTV is testament to that.

In the four-minute video, the trio sit around a campfire with host Josh Horowitz, who gets right to it with nitty-gritty questions that shine a whole new light on the Hunger Games stars.

Among the things we learn? Firstly, Hutcherson has a habit of cracking his neck and blowing spit bubbles when he's thinking, while Lawrence's not-so-sanitary gross secret is that she doesn't wash her hands after using the restroom. Furthermore, the actress discovers just how many marshmallows she can stuff in her mouth (the answer: 10).

RELATED: Inside the Final Hunger Game: Mockingjay – Part 2 Showdown

See all the hilarity in the above video, and catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 20.