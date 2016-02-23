Watch Hugh Jackman Play a Hilarious Game of Catchphrase

You'd think a versatile actor like Hugh Jackman would be a pro at a game like Catchphrase, which requires swift thinking on your feet and pantomimes. And he did great, at least for the first few rounds, when he played the game on The Tonight Show with his Eddie the Eagle co-star Taron Egerton against host Jimmy Fallon and announcer Steve Higgins.

The two teams were basically neck and neck throughout the game and guessed words, phrases, and people, including "braces," "staycation," and "tap dance." Fallon also did an incredible Nicolas Cage impression, which Higgins got right away. However, the host did struggle when he had to guess "false alarm"—but it wasn't as bad as when Jackman made an odd choice to act out "go with the flow." Jackman thought pointing to his crotch would be the right move, but Egerton was completely confused. "I don't know! Unlock your orgasm?!" Egerton guessed. It did make for a funny finale for the segment.

Watch Jackman and Egerton play Catchphrase in the video above.