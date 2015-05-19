Watch Hugh Jackman and Susan Sarandon's Intense Game of Password

Hugh Jackman, Susan Sarandon, and Nick Offerman joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show for a round of Password, the '60s- and '70-era celebrity game show that Kristin Wiig used to so brilliantly lampoon on SNL.

The rules are simple: Get your teammate to guess the password using a one-word clue. Things started off swimmingly when Offerman immediately surmised “dolphin” after Jackman said the word ”Flipper.” Sarandon didn’t appear to have a lot of confidence when she was paired with the word “oyster,” but after uttering “pearl” and engaging is some heavy mind-melding eye contact, Fallon figured it out.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Plays The Whisper Challenge Against Jimmy Fallon

Things got trickier when Fallon was given “toupee.” Sarandon misunderstood his clue and guessed “war” after he said “piece.” Find out what happens when Offerman and Jackman take a stab at the hairy riddle by clicking the video above.

RELATED: Susan Sarandon Creates 3 Alternate Endings to Thelma & Louise