Watch Hugh Jackman and Shaquille O'Neal Squeeze into Phone Booths with Other Stars

Have you dreamed of being stuck in a small enclosed space with Hugh Jackman? Well, you might change your mind after this.

On Monday's Tonight Show, the star of the upcoming Pan played a trivia game where he stood in a phone booth and every time he answered a question incorrectly, a celebrity had to join him. Jackman faced off against Shaquille O'Neal (who had a phone booth of his own) and as you can imagine, things got cozy very fast.

Luckily for Jackman, he got every question right—which meant that O'Neal had to welcome Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, Blacklist star Megan Boone, Knife Fight host Ilan Hall, and eventually quite a few more into his booth.

Jackman, who was on a roll with the questions, only had to host a very paranoid Blue Man from the Blue Man Group. And when Jackman got the final question right—about what building is pictured on the back of a $20 bill (answer: the White House)—the Mr. Met mascot and the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, also had to join Shaq's already full booth. Good thing the competition ended shortly after that! Watch the funny game by clicking on the above video.