WATCH: This Is How Alec Baldwin (and Other Stars) Combat Aging

Even with all of Hollywood’s procedures and serums, Tinseltown’s biggest stars can’t entirely combat the inevitable effects of aging—until now, that is. Last week, Kiehl’s and Zoolander 2 opened the Derek Zoolander Center for People Who Don’t Age Good, and today we can see the center’s first celebrity success stories.

In a testimonial video, Alec Baldwin—a child with the voice of the legendary actor—extols the benefits of the 6.5-step youthification process. “It’s fun being BoBo. I don’t pay bills. I don’t audition. I don’t worry about my career,” he says. “Abandon your Alec. Find your BoBo.”

In the videos below, you can see firsthand the incredible transformation of stars like Chloë Sevigny, Giuliana Rancic, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015 cover star Hannah Davis from the anti-aging program.

RELATED: These Zoolander-Inspired Skincare Kits Will Make You Really, Really, Ridiculously Good-Looking

Chloë Sevigny:

Giuliana Rancic:

Hannah Davis:

“Aging affects a staggering 100% of the population,” the foundation said in a press release. “Please help us to spread the word on this groundbreaking, not-quite-so medical breakthrough, by sharing these testimonials, and joining our noble crusade to make aging wish it had never been born!”