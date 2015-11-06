Watch Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Kimmel Talk to Kids About a Female President

If you really want to know how potential candidates in the presidential race are viewed, you should talk to the youth of America. And that's exactly what Jimmy Kimmel did Thursday, when he gathered four young kids together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to ask them their thoughts about a woman running for president of the United States.

It quickly turned into a battle of the sexes with the two young girls arguing that women are just as strong as men, while one of the boys, Jayden, argued that she would make "girl rules," like "free makeup in the world." The other boy said a female president might decorate the White House "too girly" and paint it pink. But one of the girls, Sydney, said, "If there was a war then she would probably make it stop so people would probably be more healthy and they won't die." That definitely earned some applause from the audience.

Luckily Kimmel was able to bring out a special guest to convince everyone that a woman could in fact be president of the United States. Cue Hillary Clinton. "You guys have a unique opportunity right now because you get to ask someone who could very well be our president what you want to see happen in this country," said Kimmel. So what did the kids ask for? Mostly laws that would get them free food and toys and, of course, no school. Watch more of Kimmel talking politics with kids by clicking on the image above.