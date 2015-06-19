Watch the Hilarious Trailer for The Secret Life of Pets

Rita Kokshanian
Jun 19, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

If you're in need of a Friday chuckle, this is it. The trailer for The Secret Life of Pets was just released, and it's equal parts adorable and laugh out loud hilarious. The animated film is voiced by Louis C.K. and Eric Stonestreet (aka Cameron Tucker on Modern Family), and gives viewers an inside look at what pets do while we're away. 

From a fat cat that eats a full roasted chicken to a poodle that blasts hard-core rock once its owner leaves, the trailer is sure to make you smile—and question what exactly Fido is doing while you're reading this at work. Watch the full trailer above, and start counting down the days until it hits theaters July 8, 2016.

Bye Gidget. Hey Matt, Hey Gidget. Any plans today? Yes. Big, big stuff today Gidget. I got big plans. I'm going to sit here and I'm going to wait for Katie to come back. Oh that sounds exciting. Well I won't interrupt. I've got a very busy day too. [MUSIC] Here you go. See you later Cloe. [MUSIC] [NOISE] So long Mel. [MUSIC] [NOISE] Bye sweet pea. See you Gino. Bye [INAUDIBLE]. Bye everyone. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] You be a good boy Leonard. [MUSIC]

