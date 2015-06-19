Watch the Hilarious Trailer for The Secret Life of Pets

If you're in need of a Friday chuckle, this is it. The trailer for The Secret Life of Pets was just released, and it's equal parts adorable and laugh out loud hilarious. The animated film is voiced by Louis C.K. and Eric Stonestreet (aka Cameron Tucker on Modern Family), and gives viewers an inside look at what pets do while we're away.

From a fat cat that eats a full roasted chicken to a poodle that blasts hard-core rock once its owner leaves, the trailer is sure to make you smile—and question what exactly Fido is doing while you're reading this at work. Watch the full trailer above, and start counting down the days until it hits theaters July 8, 2016.

