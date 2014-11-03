Watch the Hilarious Trailer for Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever

Bah, humbug! Several months ago we learned that the Internet's most famous cat was getting her own movie, and the first trailer for Lifetime's Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever is finally here. Featuring Aubrey Plaza as the voice of the stone-faced feline, the storyline focuses on a 12-year-old girl who asks for a friend for Christmas and is gifted with the perpetually unhappy Grumpy Cat.

Filled with witty quips and punchy one-liners from the star kitty, Grumpy Cat even pokes fun at the flick itself. "Don't get sappy on me," she says in the clip. "Wait, I forgot—it's a Lifetime movie." Packed full of holiday hijinks and more, the movie is sure to be hilarious.

Watch the trailer above, and tune in to Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever when it premieres Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

