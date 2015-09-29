Watch the Hilarious Avengers: Age of Ultron Blooper Reel

The only thing better than seeing your favorite superheroes kick butt is seeing them dance, something we just learned after watching the hilarious blooper reel from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"You like to get down, right Thor?" Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) asks in the just-released reel. "I love to dance," the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) replies. From there, we seem them break it down, of course, but that's not the only fun the cast got up to on set. There's some America's Funniest Home Video-worthy tumbles, a few interesting kisses, and much more.

Watch the trailer above to see the laugh out loud reel.