Watch Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, & Amy Adams Do Their Best Batman Voices

Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, and Henry Cavill are looking to soar high at the weekend box-office with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the cast of the superhero sequel took their voices down low on a Wednesday evening appearance on British talk program The Graham Norton Show.

Following Affleck’s explanation of how director Zack Snyder digitized the actor’s voice for the role of Batman, Norton passed around a microphone that altered the cast’s natural speaking voices into a low rumble reminiscent of the voice Christian Bale popularized in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

“I’d like a large pizza. Pepperoni. Two Pepsis,” Affleck said in character. He then passed the microphone to Adams, who repeated a signature line from the film’s trailer. “Do you bleed?” the actress said, smiling to the audience.

Cavill, however, got the biggest laugh out of the audience. “Hello, I’m Batman,” the actor, who plays Superman in the film, said. “I’m secretly in love with Superman.”

