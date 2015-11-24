Watch Harrison Ford and Chewbacca's Dramatic Reconciliation

It's easy to forget that Wookiees have feelings too, especially since they don't speak a human language. But last night we were reminded of the big, furry Star Wars creatures' sensitive side on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the show's host and Harrison Ford discovered Chewbacca standing at the edge of a roof and threatening to jump off.

Jimmy Kimmel tried to talk him down but the language barrier hampered the process. Luckily, Ford can communicate with Wookiees (simply by speaking in English) but because of a long-standing feud, the actor encouraged Chewbacca to take a leap. (Apparently, Chewie had an affair with Ford's wife many years back.) However, Kimmel reminded Ford that the drama happened "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away" and that the duo had many good times before then, which made Ford look back on his friendship with Chewie. Cue flashbacks—to the tune of Adele's "Hello"—of the pair playing Connect Four, drinking beers, and even Ford helping to keep his Wookiee friends' hair clean. Now that is true friendship!

Ford realized this and ran up to the roof and the two reconciled. The crowd cheered and all was well—until Kimmel tried to get everyone humming the Star Wars theme and Ford told him to shut up. Watch Ford and Chewie have a special moment in the clip above.

Meanwhile, back in the talk show's studio, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast members John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley, and director J.J. Abrams stopped by and talked about getting their parts and keeping the script and their characters secret. (Driver didn't even tell his wife about who he was playing!)

Kimmel pressed for spoilers, but failed. However, he did get Abrams to admit that the first spoken line of the film is "This," so start coming up with your theories now! Watch the cast of The Force Awakens talk about getting their parts here: