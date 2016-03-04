Watch Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up on How She Co-Parents with Ex Chris Martin

Fun fact: Before Friday morning, Gwyneth Paltrow hadn’t made an appearance on Today in a whopping 11 years, so there was plenty to talk about the minute NBC’s Matt Lauer began to catch up with the Oscar-winning star. Sporting a ribbed Eudon Choi sweater with matching trousers and black pumps (seriously, does Gwyneth ever fail to dazzle in the style department?), the blonde actress first happily discussed all things Goop, her super successful lifestyle brand and website.

“It’s been a very steep learning curve. I really love doing it. I’m very energized by it. It’s very challenging. It’s very exciting…it’s my 24/7 focus right now,” she quipped, explaining that while she’ll definitely return to acting, it’s not the top priority on her to-do list. Paltrow's ascent in the boardroom means she’s skipped out on major Hollywood events like the 88th annual Academy Awards. But she manages to take it all in comfy stride. She revealed she watched this year’s show like most of us: in her PJs. “Everybody looked pretty good. Let’s face it. It was a pretty good red carpet,” she told Lauer of the Oscars.

Proving to have a smart work-life balance, The Royal Tenenbaums star also discussed her modern family, and how her and ex-husband Chris Martin successfully co-parent their daughter, Apple, 11, and son Moses, 9. Naturally, the family tuned in to watch dad perform at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show last month. “They were so proud of him and it was such a gorgeous performance and very uplifting and they were thrilled. They were very proud,” she noted.

So how’s life on the other side of conscious uncoupling? “We’re a family, you know? Even though we’re not in a romantic relationship we’re a true family and we like to do things to reinforce that we’re a family for the children and for each other. He’s like my brother. He’s really, I’m very close to him,” she added.

Watch the full interview above to hear more from the Hollywood favorite.