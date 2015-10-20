Watch Gwen Stefani's Heartbreaking New Music Video for "Used to Love You"

Gwen Stefani isn't holding anything back in the new music video for her ballad "Used to Love You." Written following her split with Gavin Rossdale, the pop star fully embraces the pain of their heartbreak in the raw release.

The sole person in the video, Stefani sings the devastating lyrics against a somber black backdrop. "I don't know why I cry/ But I think it's 'cause I remembered for the first time/ Since I hated you/ That I used to love you," she croons as stares dejectedly into the camera while fighting back tears. Needless to say, it's pretty emotional.

The Voice Coach first debuted the song during her concert at N.Y.C.'s Hammerstein Ballroom, where she told the crowd the emotional track is based on her personal struggles. "The song is really special," she said. "I’m talking about pain and love and my real life."

Watch the full music video for "Used to Love You" above.