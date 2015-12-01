Watch Gwen Stefani's Emotional "Used to Love You" Performance

It's no secret that Gwen Stefani knows how to rock a stage with an upbeat tune, but the former front lady of No Doubt and InStyle's December cover girl switched things up with an emotional performance of "Used to Love You" Monday night on The Voice. It was a struggle for her to hold back the tears, but she managed to capture the essence of the bittersweet tune in a subtly powerful way.

Although the lyrics tell a story of heartbreak, the 46-year-old looked better than ever in an ethereal Marchesa gown. Even her platinum blonde hair and natural makeup were styled to perfection, proving that her recent divorce from Gavin Rossdale isn't going to stop her from being happy and celebrating herself. During the moving performance (above), you'll even hear Stefani belt out the words, "Now look at what you lost," to a cheering crowd. It looks like things are going to be better than ever for the single mom. Press play at the top to watch her dynamic performance.