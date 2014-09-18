Watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon

The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be known for their own famous voices, but they temporarily silenced them on Wednesday night when the participated in the Tonight Show fan favorite segment: the Lip Sync Battle. (Former battlers have included the likes of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, and John Krasinski.)

While host Jimmy Fallon certainly put up a good fight in the latest installment, doing a lively rendition of Ellie Goulding's "Burn" and staying on point with the difficult "Cocktails for Two" from Spike Jones, he was simply no match for Shelton or Stefani. While Stefani—who once again hilariously acknowledged her Emmys name flub—sparkled (and not just in her shimmering gold vest) doing Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," it was really hard to top Shelton. The country crooner did a tap dance to Taco's "Puttin' On the Ritz" and went all-in for Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." (Seriously, the guy may be one of the better lip sync-ers Fallon has ever had on.)

But it was when The Voice co-stars combined forces to do an epic performance of "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross (with Stefani as Richie and Shelton as Ross, natch) that declared them the victors of the latest Tonight Show lip sync-off. Watch the entire battle in the above video!

