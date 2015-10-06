Watch the Good Dinosaur Trailer and Be Prepared to Feel All the Feels

What if the asteroid that destroyed the dinosaurs missed? Who would walk the earth? Those questions flash across the beginning of the new full-length trailer for Pixar's latest feel-good tearjerker, The Good Dinosaur.

From the title of the film, it's pretty to easy guess that, yes, dinosaurs still roam Earth, but they're not the only ones. Cavemen also inhabit the planet, as we see when a little boy joins the main character Arlo, an Apatosaurus, on his journey to find his family after deadly storm separates them. Along their way, they must travel through treacherous terrain and do their best to avoid some of the more deadly carnivorous beasts. However, they appear to find allies in a group of pretty scary-looking Tyrannosauruses.

Watch the above trailer to get a sneak peek at their adventure, and catch The Good Dinosaur in theaters Nov. 25.