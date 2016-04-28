Watch Gisele Bündchen Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Walk the Runway

Gisele Bündchen may have retired from runway modeling, but she thinks she has found the perfect replacement: Jimmy Fallon. The star appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday and started training her protégé to take her place in the modeling world.

“I was thinking about, you know, I can’t just leave,” she joked. “I was thinking maybe you can take my place.”

Fallon was all too ready for his turn in the spotlight, quickly pulling out a pair of sparkly blue stilettos. “Could you teach me? Do you mind?” he asked.

The supermodel gave Fallon some tips before demonstrating the perfect strut. “Put the chest forward. Squeeze the belly in, stomach in. Shake the hips,” she instructed.

The late night host got a rocky start, but hit his groove once he found the right song, shaking his way down the pseudo-runway. “Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Bündchen said while dancing along.

This star may have retired to focus on being a mom, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still strut her stuff.