Watch the Girls Cast Reunite in the First Look at Season 4

Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna are back! In a just-released promo video for Girls, we get our first look at Season 4 of the series as the cast takes us behind the scenes of the hit HBO show. "This season of Girls is the girls making smarter choices and realizing that life is still hard," says creator and star Lena Dunham in a teaser clip that reveals a glimpse of each character's upcoming story lines.

In the sneak peak, we see Hannah (Dunham) deciding whether to attend the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and worrying about her relationship with Adam (Adam Driver) if she leaves, Marnie (Allison Williams) seriously pursuing her singing career, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) getting herself into some tricky situations per usual, and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) dealing with her next steps in life—we also get to meet her parents!

Watch the promo above, and look for the new season of Girls when it debuts January 2015 on HBO.

