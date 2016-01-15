Watch Gillian Anderson Make Any Phrase Sound Spooky Using the X-Files Theme

Need to make something seem a lot scarier than it is? All you need is the X-Files theme song. James Corden demonstrated this on The Late Late Show Thursday night when he had a star of the series and the upcoming reboot, Gillian Anderson, as a guest.

"What I love about X-Files is the theme music is so sinister and spooky is that it can basically make anything sinister and spooky," he said. "It can make anything scary. Watch this. 'Oh, we're going to Barbados on vacation, it's going to be great,'" he said. Then he played the theme which did make that happy sentence seem suddenly so creepy! He then told Anderson to say "Skinny cappucino for Eric" followed by the music. Scariest caffeinated drink ever!

Fellow guest Tyler Perry also tested it out. "I'm Nicki Minaj and I'm dropping a new album," he shouted, before the sound bite.

"It generally works for any situation," said Corden.

Watch Anderson and Corden play around with the X-Files theme in the video at top. The rebooted X-Files series premieres Jan. 24, at 10 p.m. ET on Fox.​