Watch Gillian Anderson Get a Massive Case of the Giggles on Jimmy Kimmel

Gillian Anderson may portray the very serious Dana Scully on The X-Files, but when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her co-star in the rebooted series David Duchovny on Tuesday, she was all laughs.

When Jimmy Kimmel inquired about his impression that there was as little tension between the two in '90s, they both agreed that was true. However, Anderson's explanation was not quite what the host, the audience, or Duchovny expected.

"We shot a lot of it in Vancouver and it's very moist in Vancouver," she said starting to laugh.

"Was it the humidity? Was it chafing?" asked Kimmel, but at this point Anderson could barely speak due to a giggle fit.

"I have no idea where it's going," said Duchovny. "I would finish the story if I had any idea what you were saying."

Anderson finally managed to say that the weather in Vancouver made her hair very frizzy and so the hair and makeup team constantly had to blow-dry it between takes, which caused delays in filming. She believed that it added to the tension. Duchovny said that didn't make him sound like the nicest guy, but the two seem to be the best of friends now so it worked out. Hopefully, they experienced fewer weather-related hair issues on the set this time round.

The rebooted X-Files series premieres Jan. 24, at 10 p.m. ET on Fox.​ Watch the pair talk about their relationship—and Anderson's fit of laughter—in the video at top.