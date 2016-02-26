Watch Gigi Hadid Use Her Supermodel Powers (and the Backstreet Boys) to Slay on Lip Sync Battle

Though we are used to seeing Gigi Hadid walk silently down the runway, she proved on this week's Lip Sync Battle that she can make some real noise. Well, not really because she was lip syncing, but she showed off her fun personality and some impressive dance moves as she faced off against Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey. "It's a battle between beauty and a handsome beast," said host L.L. Cool J.

Spike/Viacom

Things kicked right off with Posey and some '90s nostalgia as he sang "Flagpole Sitta" by Harvey Danger. It was fun and all, but Hadid slayed with her performance of The Ting-Ting's "That's Not My Name." She even slapped Posey in the face! But Posey was okay with it. After all, she is a beautiful supermodel. "It felt fantastic!" he said. Watch Posey perform in the clip below.

Spike/Viacom

For round two, Posey chose "Take on Me" by A-Ha and both the audience and co-host Chrissy Teigen were having a great time. But we hadn't seen anything yet. Hadid came out in a skintight black lycra bodysuit to perform the Backstreet Boys' "Larger Than Life." The performance was going well, but it got even better when real Backstreet Boys Nick Carter and A.J. McLean came out and joined her for the song. As you can imagine, the audience absolutely freaked out as so many former teenage girls' dreams just came true. "How's it feel standing up there with those guys?" asked Cool J. "I'm officially the first Backstreet Girl!" said Hadid. Teigen even joked when the men appeared that "they must have lifted the restraining order."

Not only was Hadid a Backstreet Girl, she was also crowned the champion of the night. Backstreet's back, all right!

Spike/Viacom

Watch Posey take on "Take on Me" and Hadid perform "Larger Than Life" with the Backstreet Boys in the video above.