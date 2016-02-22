Watch Gigi Hadid and the Backstreet Boys Heat Up the Lip Sync Battle Stage

Gigi Hadid may be busy tearing up the catwalks at London Fashion Week, but the supermodel is stealing a whole other kind of show in this new not-to-miss teaser video for Spike’s Lip Sync Battle.

Looking gorgeous in a shiny black catsuit, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model takes center stage, stepping up to the microphone alongside Backstreet Boys Nick Carter and AJ McLean to lip-sync “Larger Than Life.”

Sporting perfectly tousled hair and a neutral lip, the 20-year-old beauty looks right at home alongside the boys as host LL Cool J mouths along to the tune. No stranger to the music scene, Hadid also starred in pal Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” video alongside her girl squad. While we’ll have to wait until Thursday to catch the full episode, we have no doubt that Gigi's performance will be larger than life.

Tune in to Spike this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET to catch the full episode.