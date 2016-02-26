Watch George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, and More Stars Read Mean Tweets in a Special Movie Edition

With the Oscars coming up this weekend, what better way to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night than to have esteemed actors of the screen read really mean tweets about themselves from strangers. Get ready for an extra special Celebrity Mean Tweets: Movie Edition on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This segment had some particularly mean tweets, but also some hilarious ones and the celebs reading them, which incuded George Clooney, Susan Sarandon, Emily Blunt, Zach Galifianakis, Jessica Chastain, and Sean Penn, were all very good sports.

Some of our favorites included Eddie Redmayne's: "Eddie Redmayne looks like someone tried to erase his nose, but couldn't completely. I also think he looks perpetually dehydrated," to which he replied, "I am! I'm really thirsty." Chastain was actually pleased with hers as she was told she looks like "Julia Roberts's ghost."

Galifianakis's was a little tougher: "I hate when zach galifiankis plays serious roles, that's what Dakota fanning is for." Sarandon added a little sass to hers. "Tired of susan sarandon having her big fat saggy boobs in my face." Her reply? "Oh, you wish." Taraji P. Henson also wouldn't go down without a fight. When @aMUSIC_nerd said Henson "seems like she's extremely ghetto in real life lol." Don't mess with Cookie! She replied, "Well, I can be, bitch! Meet me outside!"

Clooney also had an especially great and uplifting one: "If that gross ratty old man George Clooney can find a girl... you regular fellas out there in the twitterverse must be drowning in p---y." Hope they all have a great Oscar night!

Watch more celebrities read Mean Tweets in the video above.