Watch Game of Thrones's Kit Harington Judge Jon Snow Impersonators

The northern dialect of Westeros fluctuates rather dramatically among residents on Game of Thrones, but none are more memorable—or fun to imitate—than Jon Snow's husky, gothic Groundskeeper Willie patois. So when Kit Harington stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the host introduced three popular Snow impersonators from YouTube to do their best "winter is coming" voices for the actor.

The first (and best, in our opinion) earnestly read from a box of Frosted Flakes, the second from a real estate flyer, and the third recited copy from a bottle of Pantene shampoo (appropriate, given the fact that Snow's hair always remains shiny and full of body even when fighting off White Walkers). Click the video above to see Harington himself put them all to shame.

