Watch Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Be a Good Sport About Getting Lice from Her Son

Lena Headey may often get dolled up like royalty for red carpets and play a queen on Game of Thrones but when she's not at work the actress deals with the typical real-life mom problems. One example: She recently got lice from her young son.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the actress described how her 5-year-old son, Wylie Elliot Loughran, gave her the gift of the creepy crawlies after the show's host mentioned that he had seen a photo of her getting them combed out of her hair.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked if it was for Mother's Day, she answered, "Yes, it was a late Mother's Day gift."

Luckily, Headey has a positive attitude about it. "They love clean hair so I feel blessed," she joked. "It's a huge compliment from nature."

"Is that with the guy with the tweezers told you?" said Kimmel, who also asked if she was mad at her son for his present. Headey took a deep breath and then said through gritted teeth, "No."

Headey also talked about her new daughter, born last summer, not sleeping through the evening. "I'm not enjoying her so much at night. They love the waking," she said.

"I like to go in and say, 'What are you doing?'" and Headey then impersonated what she gets to see: a super smiley, excited baby.

"At least she's smiling and not crying. Though sometimes if they keep smiling you realize they grow up crazy. That happened to me," Kimmel said.

During her visit, the actress also read insults from The Bachelor as her Game of Thrones character, Cersei Lannister:

