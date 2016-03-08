WATCH: The Game of Thrones Season 6 Trailer Is Here, and It's Terrifyingly Good

It's the Game of Thrones teaser we've been waiting for. Ahead of the April 24 premiere, HBO has finally released the first trailer for the upcoming season, giving fans a significant look at what's to come.

Unlike previous seasons, this is the first time that the show will veer from the George R. R. Martin's books, putting the story in uncharted territory. With the plot shrouded in mystery, the status of Jon Snow has remained unknown, but from the looks of the trailer he is in fact dead (nooo).

Besides the devastating confirmation that the Commander of the Night's Watch is gone from our lives forever, we are treated to glimpses of all of our favorite characters, who are all battling for the lives and power. "You're in the great game now, and the great game is terrifying," Tyrion says, summing up what's to come perfectly.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Fans Won’t Be Happy with These New Season 6 Posters

Watch the trailer above, and let the countdown until April 24 begin.