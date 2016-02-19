Watch Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Try to Convince Us That Jon Snow Is Dead

As Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau barely has any scenes with Kit Harington's Jon Snow, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking him about the character’s fate. In fact, it’s become so common that he starts conversations with a disappointing bombshell about Snow’s future.

“I kind of preempt it now. Whenever I meet someone, I just say, ‘Jon Snow is dead,’” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “Sometimes of course, I’m in a shop and the poor person there just says, ‘Yeah, it’ll be $12.50 please.’”

However, when Kimmel pressed him further on the subject, the answer changed a bit. “There are stranger things that happen on that show. In fact, there’s a whole wall of heads that are alive,” the late-night host pointed out.

“You have a good point,” Coster-Waldau says. “Spoiler: At the end of Season 5, he’s dead.” Note that he didn't mention a thing about Season 6! As much as the cast wants us to believe that our favorite character is gone, we’re still not entirely convinced.