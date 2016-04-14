Watch Game of Thrones’s Emilia Clarke Attempt Valley Girl, French, and Jamaican Accents

The sixth season of Game of Thrones returns to HBO April 24, and the cast is promoting the show’s anticipated return with a series of talk show appearances. The latest in line: Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, who appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday and showed off several hilarious impressions.

The actress provided a taste of her impressive valley girl accent last year on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and impersonated The Godfather and Borat while presenting at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards last weekend. So what other accents can the actress put on? Host Ellen DeGeneres played a game of “Heads Up!” with the star to put her skills to the test.

After proving that her valley girl impersonation is better than ever, Clarke killed the game with her French, Italian, and Jamaican accents. Which one stumped her? Her Mexican accent was mistaken for a Russian one by the talk show host. “That was Mexican?” DeGeneres asked. “Oh my god, that was so bad.”

RELATED: The Game of Thrones Leading Ladies Look Like Royalty at the Season 6 Premiere

Luckily, Clarke has other things going for her. Between what’s sure to be an incredible sixth season of Game of Thrones and her new tear-jerking film, Me Before You, which hits theaters this summer, you’re going to be hearing a lot more about the talented star.

Watch the full video above to see the hilarious game, plus find out the moment that Clarke realized that Game of Thrones was so popular.