Watch Gabrielle Union Channel Her Inner Nerd—and Sing Rihanna

Is there anything Gabrielle Union can't do? The actress showed off her comedic and musical talents on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night, in a hilarious skit.

Union and the host dressed up to portray nerdy Saugerties High School Principal Davidson and Vice Principal Cook, who love to shake up morning announcements for their students with cheesy jokes and their own spins on popular music. (After all, they hold the title of "most entertaining and musical morning announcement duo in the Tri-Country area, eight years running.")

They changed the lyrics to songs like The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" to warn students, "You can't use your Facebook at this school ('cause we blocked it)." And Union channeled her inner Rihanna when she warned a student named Mitchell, who hadn't paid them the money for the field trip. This was, of course, a perfect opportunity to cover RiRi's "BBHMM." Watch their impressive musical performances by clicking on the above video.