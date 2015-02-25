As far as games go on The Tonight Show, the Random Object Shootout is about as straightforward as they get. Host Jimmy Fallon and his guest have a basketball shootout, only instead of a basketball, it's some really random objects. This time around Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union and Battle Creek star Josh Duhamel (who joined the game as a ringer) throwing everything from Union's hubby Dwayne Wade's sneaker filled with Twizzlers to an Etch-a-Sketch, a doll bath filled with bouncy balls, a salad, a turkey sandwich, and an ice cream cone. See? Totally random.

Union got an early jump on Fallon, totally sinking her Etch-a-Sketch shot and thanks to the help of Duhamel, who managed to get the bathtub in the hoop, it was pretty much her game for the taking. While Fallon did try his best, and got on the board with his turkey sandwich, his guests dominated the shootout.

Watch Gabrielle Union and Josh Duhamel play Random Object Shootout with Jimmy Fallon by clicking on the video above.

