Watch the Fuller House Cast Reunite to Give "Donald Trump" the Best Pep Talk Ever

We are expecting to see some fun cameos on the upcoming Fuller House reboot on Netflix, but this one may take the cake. On The Tonight Show Tuesday, we found ourselves in Michelle Tanner's room—except there was no Olsen twin in the bed. Instead, it was Donald Trump (well, Jimmy Fallon as Donald Trump).

Trump was feeling pretty blue, so who better to comfort him than good ol' dad Danny Tanner (Bob Saget). Danny was very sweet, but he needed his junior dads as Trump was really worried about losing the GOP nomination and everyone thinking he was a loser. Cue Uncle Jesse and Joey (John Stamos and Dave Coulier) to come in for one of those legendary heart-to-heart convos—complete with sentimental music—this show was so well-known for.

But even all those guys weren't enough. And before you could even say "You got it, dude!" Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin), D.J. (Candace Cameron) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) had all gathered, too. "Donald what are you doing up at this hour?" asked D.J. "Well Deej, I was trying to have a heart-to-heart with my three dads until you guys rudely interrupted me. How rude," said Trump. Sweetin pointed out that that was her catchphrase. How rude, indeed.

But no Full House reunion would be complete without party crasher Kimmy Gibbler and sure enough Andrea Barber came in at the next moment. "Hola Trumperinos!" The cast was literally everywhere you looked!

But even the whole gang was having trouble consoling the little guy. He was worried he would lose the election to Hillary Clinton and another Clinton would be in the White House again. "Who wants to see something from the '90s come back in 2016?" he asked. It finally took the whole gang singing the theme song, "Everywhere You Look," to give Trump the boost he needed. They really are the best.

Check out Cameron's picture of her and Trump/Fallon hanging out backstage.

Did you catch me with Trump on @fallontonight ? @jimmyfallon A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Feb 16, 2016 at 10:43pm PST

Check out the Fuller House cast with Trump in the video above.

Fuller House debuts on Netflix Friday, Feb. 26.