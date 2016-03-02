Watch the Full Trailer for Finding Dory

Nemo might be safe and sound, but he’s not the only one who was separated from his family. After Finding Nemo’s epic journey, the always-forgetful Dory finally remembers something about her past.

“My mom, my dad! I have a family!” she exclaims. “I miss them. Do you know what that feels like?” she ironically asks Marlin.

The trailer gives a sneak peek at the journey ahead when Dory, voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, embarks on a quest to head back home. The sequel has some familiar characters (Albert Brooks reprises the role of Marlin) and a star-studded list of newcomers. Idris Elba, Diane Keaton, Ed O’Neill, and Ty Burrell are just some of the actors who will lend their voice to the film.

Watch the full trailer above for a peek at the journey to come when Finding Dory hits theaters June 17. With Dory’s spotty memory, it’s sure to be a long and winding ride.