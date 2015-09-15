Watch the Full Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Take on The Jungle Book

You've never imagined The Jungle Book quite like this. Disney released the first full trailer for its next live-action feature film, and thanks to the stunning CGI visuals you'll find yourself immediately transported to the depths of the jungle.

Based on a collection of stories by British author Rudyard Kipling, the film re-conceives​ the classic tale, but the heart of the original story and the characters you love remains the same. In the teaser trailer, which is narrated by Kaa (Scarlett Johansson), you'll get your first glimpse at Mowgli (played by newcomer Neel Sethi), a young boy who's raised by the wolf Raksha (Lupita Nyong'o) and has the ability to communicate with animals. The live-action version looks like it will be quite the adventure, as we see Mowgli run in and out of danger as he tries to escape the pursuit of the evil tiger Shere Khan (Idris Elba). Thankfully he'll have his pal Baloo (Bill Murray) along to give him a ride.

Watch the trailer above and catch the film in theaters April 15, 2016.

