Watch This Friends Mini-Reunion on NBC's James Burrows Special Promo

It’s really happening! After months of speculation, and plenty of teasing, NBC finally offered its first official look (above) at the highly-anticipated mini-reunion of Friends.

The cast—including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow (Matthew Perry was unable to attend)—gathered to honor legendary TV director James Burrows, who directed 15 episodes of their beloved sitcom.

The old friends reunited as part of a two-hour television special hosted by Andy Cohen called Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows. The special honors Burrows not only for his work on Friends, but also his contributions to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Big Bang Theory, Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Will & Grace, Two and a Half Men, and Mike & Molly.

The preview includes plenty of other familiar faces, including Ted Danson, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa McCarthy, Kelsey Grammer, and more.

The special airs Sunday, Feb. 21, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the preview in the video above.