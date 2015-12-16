Watch the Force Awakens Cast Sing an A Cappella Star Wars Medley

A long time ago in a galaxy not so far, far away Jimmy Fallon got the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to sing an a capella medley of the franchise's famous tunes.

In a Brady Brunch–like square set up, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac help The Roots and Fallon "bum bum" John Williams's iconic opening theme. But things take a scary turn when Adam Driver, who plays new villain Kylo Ren, shows up to belt out "The Imperial March" (aka Darth Vader​'s theme) with the band and Fallon, who are now dressed in Stormtrooper costumes. Gwendoline Christie, who plays fellow dark sider Captain Phasma, also lends her voice to the cover (and shoots Fallon a scary look).

But don't worry, things brighten up again with the "Cantina Band" song led by R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and Chewbacca. Those little robots aren't bad singers!

Lupita Nyong'o then shows up to assist with the grand finale—and what Star Wars medley would be complete without appearances from Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and, of course, Harrison Ford (who literally comes out to sing the last notes)? It is absolutely aca-awesome!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters Dec. 18. Watch the full musical performance by clicking on the video at top.