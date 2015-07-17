Watch the First X-Files Teaser Trailer for the Reboot

The first teaser for the upcoming X-Files reboot has arrived and it'll leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more. Even though we don't see too much in the 15-second trailer, which debuted during Fox's Wayward Pines on Thursday, we did get to see our favorite agents back in action (and a dark warehouse and a really scary looking probing tool). Plus, we got to hear that classic spooky theme song, which we will now have in our heads all day.

Few specifics have been revealed about the plot for the Chris Carter-directed series reboot, which will air as a special six-episode event in January. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, Agents Mulder and Scully will investigate an odd case involving a possible alien abductee and conservative news host (portrayed by Joel McHale). "I like where we find Mulder and Scully in their relationship," Anderson told EW. "I also like the area of zeitgeist that we step in to. It's on point and raises some very interesting issues. And question marks."

We can't wait until Jan. 24, next year, when the season premieres. Click play on the video above to watch the new teaser.

